Home for the Holiday Festival coming up at Lewis County Historical Society

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Historical Society is gearing up for its Home for the Holiday Festival.

Carmen Sweet appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the event, which is in its 18th year. Watch his interview above.

The festival is free to attend and people can check out Christmas trees and wreaths decorated by local businesses, gingerbread houses made by area students, and model train displays.

There will also be a silent auction for the Christmas trees and wreaths. Proceeds from the auction go to the historical society.

The festival will be held the next 3 Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the historical society at 7552 South State Street in Lowville.

As part of the event, the Adirondack Community Chorus will present a concert at the First Presbyterian Church in Lowville on December 4 at 7 p.m.

