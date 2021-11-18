Advertisement

Horses reunited after police say they were stolen

Discovered missing in August, 2 horses are now back together after the owners, their friends and police started digging for answers.(WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Discovered missing in August, 2 horses are now back together after the owners, their friends and police started digging for answers.

When two horses are together for years and years, they’re close. But for a couple of months, Ed and Princess Shelly were separated for the first time ever.

“When they’re put together at a young age and they stay together, when they get to a certain age, if they ain’t got each other, they’ll die,” said Ed Durham, who owns the horses with Rachelle Sherron.

The horses were separated because they were stolen, according to state police. They’ve accused 40-year-old Franklin Preston of Hammond of possession of stolen property. Police say he sold the two for $1,600. Their disappearance in late August set off a chain reaction of amateur sleuthing by Sherron’s friends.

“Without my friends I never would have found these horses,” she said.

A friend spotted Princess Shelly on someone’s Facebook page. Someone sent a picture of Ed with another horse in a pasture in Hermon. Durham and Sherron got state police involved. They tracked down the horses and they were brought home.

Both horses were rescue horses. They’ve been through a lot. Maybe that explains the reaction they had when they were reunited.

“Whinnying and everything when we unloaded Ed,” said Sherron.

“Nuzzlin’. Pretty much kissin,’ if you want to say that,” said Durham.

In a call to 7 News, Preston said he wanted it made clear he did not steal the horses. As for selling them, he says he has an alibi for when the sale is alleged to have taken place.

His arraignment will be December 6 in Hermon Town Court.

