Joseph P. Zehr, 82, of Lowville

Joseph P. Zehr (Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Joseph P. Zehr, 82, of Brookside Senior Living Community, formerly of Sharp Road, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Lewis County Health System.

Calling hours are from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., followed by a Celebration of Life service at 3:30 p.m. at Lowville Mennonite Church with Rev. Evan Zehr officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Beaver Camp, 8884 Buck Point Road, Lowville, NY 13367 or Fish and Game Club, in C/O Todd Edick, 8618 Erie Canal Road, Lowville, NY 13367.

He is survived by his beloved wife of forty years, Julia; three children, Lonnie Zehr of Croghan, NY; Nancy Zehr Spence of Brandon, MS; JoAnn Zehr married to Gary Meador of Bartlett, TN; three step-children, Debra Richardson of Burlington, NC; Sue and Ed Croniser, Boonville, NY; Katrina and Daron Biro of Taberg, NY; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, William and Dorothy Zehr of Carthage; two sisters-in-law, Ada Zehr of Lowville and Sandy Zehr of Carthage; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a son, Charles Zehr; and three step-sons, Robert, Ralph, and Rodney Cobb, and a granddaughter, Courtney Cobb; three brothers and a sister-in-law, Milton Zehr, Gerald and Angeline Zehr, Edward Zehr and a sister and brother-in-law, Arletha and Rev. Neil O’Kay.

Joseph was born on May 18, 1939 in Lowville, NY, a son of the late Aaron and Nina Noftsier

Zehr. He attended Beaver River Central School. On June 14, 1956 he married Loretta Widrick in Beaver Falls, NY, that marriage later ended in divorce. In his earlier years he had a dairy farm and Zehr’s Custom Meat Cutting on the River Road just outside of Carthage. Joe married Julia Koster Cobb on June 12, 1981 in Watertown, NY. He retired from AMF, Lowville, NY, after 43 years.

You could find him riding on a tractor, cooking, or barbecuing for family, friends and special events, and took great pride in growing and selling his custom blend of sweet corn.

Joe was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed entertaining and sharing stories of his hunting adventures.

Joe’s health started to decline when Julia was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. After a couple years at their home, he knew she needed full time care. Shortly after, he moved in to Brookside Senior Living. Dementia and Anxiety increased for him. While he was well cared for, he just couldn’t find a way to re-coop from the loss of his best friend and wife of over 40 years to Alzheimer’s. Joe visited Julia right up to the end of his life. Not once did any of us think we would be told that Joe was full of terminal cancer. He will be greatly missed by many. As hard as this has been; we give praise to the Lord who knew exactly how much pain and suffering he could endure. No more sleepless nights. He rests in peace.

