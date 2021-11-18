Advertisement

Levi C. Kio, 90, formerly of Hermon

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Levi C. Kio, 90, formerly of Hermon, died on November 16, 2021, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home has...
Levi C. Kio, 90, formerly of Hermon, died on November 16, 2021, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.(Funeral Home)

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Levi C. Kio, 90, formerly of Hermon, died on November 16, 2021, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.  Calling hours will be November 21, 2021, 12 – 2:30 pm, a funeral service will follow at 2: 30 PM, Reverend Thomas Nichols officiating,  due to COVID, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Hermon Cemetery.  Levi  is survived by a son Alan  and his wife Mary Kio, Liverpool, a daughter in law, Cheryl Walrath, Hermon, grandsons, Michael John and his wife Sabrina Kio, Fort Ann, Alan James and his wife Jennifer Kio, Camillus, 2 great grandchildren, a niece and nephew, Dale and Donna Thomas, Depeyster, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Robert Kio, sisters, Lula Cyrus, Hazel Sibley, and his dog, Buffy.  Levi was born on November 9, 1931 in the Town of DeKalb to the late Leon and Lucy Paro Kio.  He graduated from Hermon High School and took some classes at ATC. He married Ella Carr on October 18, 1952 at the Richville United Methodist Church, she predeceased him on June 29, 2021. He was a die setter at GMC Powertrain in Massena for 28.5 years until his retirement in 1987. Prior to that he owned and operated Kio’s Heating and Plumbing for 30 years, and he also worked as a miner for St. Joseph’s Lead and Zinc Mines in Edwards.  He was a past member, chief and assistant chief of the Hermon Volunteer Fire Department, was a N.Y. State Snowmobile Safety Instructor, a member of the St. Lawrence County Senior Patrol, a St. Lawrence County Special Deputy, a member of the United Auto Workers Union and the Town Supervisor of Hermon in the 1970′s.  Levi loved to hunt, fish and travel. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Galilee United Methodist Church.  Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Scott Gray out as Legislature chair
Funeral services for Rosa Saunders, 67, of Charlotte, NC and formerly of Morristown, will be...
Rosa Saunders, 67, formerly of Morristown
Joseph P. Zehr
Joseph P. Zehr, 82, of Lowville
Inmates at Ogdensburg Correctional Facility are writing letters to keep the prison open.
Inmates write letters to prevent closure of Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
Candles
Barbara J. Boyle, 80, of Canton

Obituaries

COVID-19 Deaths
St. Lawrence County reports 1 new COVID death
At the State Office Building
73rd Annual Fall Juried Art Show
U.S. - Canada border
Area businesses could see more Canadian shoppers soon
Melva A. Compo passed away peacefully November 16, 2021, with her family by her side at the...
Melva A. Compo, 90, of Watertown
Thanksgiving cooking fires
Thanksgiving and fire safety