Man accused of recording someone with hidden video camera

NEW BREMEN, New York (WWNY) - A New Bremen man is accused of hiding a camera in the bathroom of his home to record intimate videos of another adult who lives there.

Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say someone who lives in 58-year-old Willard Bailey’s Tillman Road home allegedly found two videos on a cell phone in January.

The videos allegedly show the intimate body parts of a person who was undressing.

Bailey was charged with two counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance.

He was arraigned in West Turin town court and released.

An order of protection was issued on the victim’s behalf.

