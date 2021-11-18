Marion Isobel Livingston, 91

Funeral services for Marion Isobel Livingston, age 91, will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home at 1 p.m with The Rev. Garrett Mann officiating. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Marion Isobel Livingston, age 91, will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home at 1 p.m with The Rev. Garrett Mann officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery. Marion went to meet her Lord on November 17, 2021. She had been a resident at United Helpers, Canton since December 2019.

Marion Isobel Livingston was born on November 3,1930, in Prescott to Jean and Frank Henry. Growing up, she worked in her grandmother’s restaurant in Prescott and enjoyed the many trips they took together. She attended Prescott Public High School and graduated from Ogdensburg Business School in 1948. Upon graduation, she worked for McCadam Cheese company in Ogdensburg, taking the ferry to work. Marion worked as a secretary and a product representative until her marriage in October 1953.

Marion married Leonard Ray Livingston on October 17, 1953, in Prescott at the United Church of Canada. They made their home on Leonard’s farm on the Love Joy Road in Ogdensburg for 10 years. A fire forced them to relocate to Lisbon in October 1963 where they continued to farm until they retired. During their marriage, they had 6 children, were active in 4-H, and attended Lisbon Wesleyan Church then Morley Wesleyan Church. Marion moved to Centennial Towers in Ogdensburg in November 2006. While there, she was active in Ogdensburg Seniors, Red Hat Society, and Renal Ladies Support Group. Marion also volunteered at the United Helpers Nursing Home, Ogdensburg, where she enjoyed engaging residents in conversation and activities. In December 2019, she moved to the United Helpers Assisted Living Facility in Canton. Marion is a member of the Lisbon Reformed Presbyterian Church. Marion enjoyed traveling with her husband and visiting her adult children. Marion always put family first. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother & great grandmother who will be dearly missed. Marion regularly sent cards out to friends and relatives for birthdays, anniversaries, condolences and to cheer up a friend. We fondly nicknamed her the Card Queen.

Marion is survived by her children: Ruth and Alan Laughman, Canton, NY; Norma and Bill Amthor, Gulfport, FL; Jay and Janet Livingston, Lisbon, NY; Nancy and Jim Kamperman, Endwell, NY; Elaine and Stewart Sanderson, Lisbon, NY; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Wiitala, Black Diamond, Washington.

She was predeceased by her husband Leonard, November 16, 2002, and son Alan, March 10, 2011.

The family respectfully requests that all visitors please wear a mask and follow all COVID-19 procedures. For the protection of the immunocompromised members of the family, the family also requests that unvaccinated individuals kindly leave a condolence or remembrance on the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home website in lieu of attending. Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.

Donations in Marion’s memory may be made to the Canton Rescue Squad, 77 Riverside Drive, Canton, NY 13617 or to the Lisbon Reformed Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 88 Lisbon, NY 13658.

