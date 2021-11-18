Melva A. Compo, 90, of Watertown

Melva A. Compo passed away peacefully November 16, 2021, with her family by her side at the Samaritan Keep Home where she had been a resident for a year. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Melva A. Compo passed away peacefully November 16, 2021, with her family by her side at the Samaritan Keep Home where she had been a resident for a year.

A graveside will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 24th at Glenwood Cemetery.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Born on February 18, 1931, the daughter to the late Alton and Ruth (Mosher) Bowman. Melva spent her early years in Copenhagen, NY where she attended Copenhagen Schools.

She loved her family and enjoyed time with all of them. Melva was able to speak Italian fluently, she was an accomplished piano player and loved baking and decorating cakes.

Melva achieved her License Practical Nurse Certificate and was employed at Mercy Hospital in the cardiac unit for a number of years. She was then employed by Samaritan Keep Home as a charge nurse on the 4th floor where she retired from.

On April 16, 1950, she married George C. Compo at St. Anthony’s Church with Monsignor Claude Sechi officiating. Mr. Compo passed away on March 13, 2007.

Surviving are 3 sons and 1 daughter, Joseph and Carol Compo; Glen Park; David and Diana Compo, Watertown; Gary and Anne Compo, Montague; Joann Compo, Watertown; 7 grandchildren, Becky (Rich) Moody, Christina (Matt) Burnash, Jason (Katie) Compo, Angela Compo, Nick (Christine) Compo, Michael Compo, Tiffany (Chris) Lupicia. Also surviving are 15 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild due in January 2022 and several nieces and nephews.

Melva was predeceased by her 3 brothers, Alvin Bowman, Alton Bowman, Jr., Harold Bowman and 3 sisters, Ruth Russell, Bertha Benware and Ethel Hatch.

A special thank you to the 2nd and 4th floor nursing staff at Samaritan Keep Home for the love and compassion shown to our mother over the past year.

