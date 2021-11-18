Advertisement

Ogdensburg’s holiday parade to highlight saving the prison

Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
Ogdensburg Correctional Facility(WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s Holiday Light up the Night parade will take on a ‘save the prison’ theme.

Saturday’s parade will be dedicated to the 268 men and women who work at Ogdensburg Correctional Facility.

The state announced on November 8 that the prison will close. Corrections officers will march in the parade and signs of support will be handed out.

Immediately after the parade, a rally to support keeping the prison open will be held at the Ogdensburg Mall parking lot.

“A lot of these people will be being displaced or having to move and we’re trying to prevent that. So, if we can support them during the parade, we’re all for it,” said Rhonda Roethel, “Light up the Night” organizer. “It’s going to be a great parade. We got floats, all kinds of firetrucks, people will be giving out candy and stuff. So it’s going to be a fun parade. Everybody loves it.”

This will be the 10th “Holiday Light Up the Night” parade. It’s sponsored by the Lion’s Club and the city of Ogdensburg.

