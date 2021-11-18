Rosa Saunders, 67, formerly of Morristown

Funeral services for Rosa Saunders, 67, of Charlotte, NC and formerly of Morristown, will be held on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 2:00pm at Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Pastor Dave Sheppard officiating. (Funeral Home)

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Rosa Saunders, 67, of Charlotte, NC and formerly of Morristown, will be held on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 2:00pm at Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Pastor Dave Sheppard officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 12:00pm - 2:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Additional services will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 2:00pm at Unity Baptist Tabernacle in Mount Vernon, NY with Rev. Dr. Edward Mulraine officiating. Visitation will also be held prior to the service from 12:00pm - 2:00pm at the church. Rosa passed away peacefully Wednesday morning (November 17, 2021) at Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville, NC with her family by her side.

Rosa was born on February 9, 1954 in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico of the late Ignacio & Beatriz (Rios) Rivera-Ortiz. She attended Westchester County area schools and married Paul Saunders on April 26, 1984 in Christmas, FL. She lived in Yonkers in her early adulthood while starting her family with Paul and worked as an Emergency Medical Technician during that time. In 1985, she and her family moved to Morristown, NY. She obtained a certificate for Licensed Practical Nursing from BOCES. During her career in nursing, she worked for Caregivers and private care, retiring in the early 2000s.

She is survived by her children, Juanita Rivera-Ortiz (Gregory Sanville) of Charlotte, NC, Eric Saunders, and JoAnna Saunders (Josh Nugent) both of Ogdensburg, step children Ramona Saunders, Linda Saunders, Aaron Saunders; a brother Joseph Rivera-Ortiz of Pelham, a sister in law, Evelyn Saunders, grandchildren Greg, Ashley, Cydni, Alex and Morgan Sanville, Doniven, Neveah, Keynan and Noah Saunders, Soularis, Christian, Noah, Krishnia, Joy Saunders, Paulie, Evendolyn Saunders, many great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband Paul Saunders on November 14, 2015; step children Paul Saunders Jr, Olivia Saunders and many sister and brother in laws.

Rose enjoyed gardening, knitting and crocheting, playing card games, spending time with her grandchildren, and socializing with her friends who were like family. She will be remembered for her spicy personality, sense of humor, and fierce independence. She treasured her family with all her heart; but, will now rest forever with her greatest love of all, her late husband, the Great Paul B. She will be truly missed.

Thank you to the Hospice & Palliative Care of Charlotte Staff & Volunteers, McEwen Funeral Home, Fox & Murray Funeral home and Unity Baptist Church Family for their compassion and support during this difficult time.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the First Congregational Church of Morristown, Morristown Volunteer Fire Department, and Brier Hill Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences, prayers and fond memories may be shared with the family online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.