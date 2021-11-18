Snow on the Tug Hill tonight

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures warmed up overnight, so it could feel a bit balmy when you step outside.

But don’t expect the warmth to last. Temperatures will fall into the 40s by afternoon.

It will be breezy with rain off and on. We could see a few heavy downpours.

There’s also lake effect snow in the forecast for the Tug Hill. A winter weather advisory for Lewis County will be from 7 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. on Friday.

Parts of Oswego and Oneida counties will have an advisory from 7 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. on Friday.

Lows overnight will be in the mid-30s.

There’s mixed precipitation in the forecast for Friday morning. The rest of the day will be partly sunny with highs around 40.

It will be partly sunny and 40 on Saturday.

There’s a chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Monday will be rainy with highs in the mid-40s.

Highs will be in the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be mostly cloudy Tuesday and partly sunny on Wednesday.

