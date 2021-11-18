Advertisement

State police appoint new Troop D commander

Major Michael TenEyck
Major Michael TenEyck(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ONEIDA, New York (WWNY) - There’s a new commander of New York State Police Troop D, which covers seven counties, including Jefferson and Lewis counties.

Major Michael TenEyck, 50, of Fayetteville has been tapped for the job.

He replaces Major Darrin Pitkin, who was promoted to assistant deputy superintendent of the Professional Standards Bureau in Albany Headquarters.

Troop D state police operate from 27 facilities, providing service to 167 towns, 89 villages, and five cities.

