Thanksgiving and fire safety

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fires are twice as likely to happen on Thanksgiving, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

Local fire departments are advising people to make sure smoke detectors are working and that they have a fire extinguisher on hand in case of emergency.

“It’s a big event for people. They are not paying attention to what is going on. They got people in and out of the kitchen, they’re leaving burners on, they’re leaving the stoves on, they’re not setting timers properly. You know, they’re forgetting that something is in the microwave or something’s in the oven,” said Scott Alexander, captain, North Pole Fire Department.

Alexander reminds people that, even on Thanksgiving, volunteer fire departments stand by, ready to help if needed.

