This is what it looked like 7 years ago

Back in November 2014, a blast of cold air swept across Lake Ontario and brought feet of snow.
By Jeff Cole
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Seven years ago, parts of the north country got walloped by lake effect snow.

Shovels, snow blowers and snow brushes were the tools we needed. North of Watertown, parts of Route 11 were stalled with traffic because of road conditions.

The lake effect stretched into parts of southeastern St. Lawrence County as well. People in the town of Russell said the snow was falling so quickly they couldn’t see more than 15 feet away.

So, how much snow did we get from this storm? The Fowler - Edwards area saw 30 inches.

