Woman with COVID-19 wakes up after 60 days in a coma, right before being taken off life support

By Talia Clarke
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) – A family in Maine say they were getting ready to pull their mom off life support when she suddenly woke up after being in a coma for 60 days battling COVID-19.

Bettina Lerman tested positive for COVID in September. The 69-year-old woman had underlying health conditions, including diabetes, and was unvaccinated against the virus.

She fell into a coma for more than a month. Her son, Andrew Lerman, said doctors were convinced she wasn’t going to make it.

The family had made funeral arrangements and were in the process of purchasing a headstone when Andrew says he got a call from doctors saying he needed to come to the hospital right away.

“He goes, ‘Well, your mother just woke up,’” Andrew Lerman said. “I literally dropped the phone. I was like, ‘What?’ I mean, because we were supposed to be terminating life support that day.”

He said his mom’s not out of the woods yet, but she is able to breathe on her own with some oxygen support.

“We give her words of encouragement every day,” he said. “We tell her to keep on fighting.”

His mom has plans to get vaccinated for COVID-19, Andrew Lerman added.

“I think the right thing to do is to get vaccinated,” he said. “So, if one of our family members gets it again, it won’t be that bad.”

