Advertisement

Biden to pardon turkeys at White House in Thanksgiving tradition

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The luckiest turkeys this Thanksgiving are “Peanut Butter” and “Jelly.”

Maybe that’s just as well, as peanut butter and jelly are unlikely to show up on many holiday menus.

These two gobblers have been selected by the National Turkey Foundation to be officially pardoned Friday by President Joe Biden.

Instead of ending up on a serving platter, they’ll get to live out their natural turkey lives doing all their turkey things.

Presidential pardons of turkeys are rumored to go back to President Abraham Lincoln when his son asked him to spare a turkey.

The National Turkey Foundation started supplying turkeys to first families in 1947, but presidents ate them until 1963.

That’s when President John F. Kennedy issued the first official pardon.

It didn’t become a regular, annual event until President George H.W. Bush embraced the tradition in 1989.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potsdam man indicted in connection with major drug trafficking ring
Ambulance
Pickup truck hits pedestrian in Gouverneur crosswalk
There were some tough questions from veterans in St. Lawrence County about a new VA clinic in...
Veterans ask tough questions about new VA clinic
Kasey Falls, a homeowner in Hopewell, Virginia, says a stranger may have been living in the...
Strange man lived under woman’s home for weeks, she says
Asian jumping worm
Invasive worm found in Jefferson County...and that’s not good

Latest News

The price of coffee could be affected, thanks to a drought and severe weather conditions that...
Inflation and severe weather expected to impact coffee prices
Julia Bonin was driving her son to school when she saw three individuals at Doheny State Beach...
Mother’s gut instincts tip off law enforcement to location of Noah and Amber Clare
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Rittenhouse prosecutors argue against mistrial as jury meets
A Trump appointee, Louis DeJoy became a political lightning rod during the 2020 elections as...
Biden to replace 2 DeJoy allies on US Postal board
Military sexual assault
Report: Pentagon buried evidence of flaws in sexual assault data