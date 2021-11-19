Buy local for the holidays at Taste NY Market

COLLINS LANDING, New York (WWNY) - You can shop small this holiday season and share locally made products with people far away.

Taste NY Market manager Michael Myers says the market is offering gift baskets you can send to people on your list.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

Premade baskets are available or you can shop for the items yourself.

You can visit the store in the North Country Welcome Center at the base of the Thousand Islands Bridge.

There’s also a website and a Facebook page.

You can email Myers at mm384@cornell.edu. You can also call 315-215-4187.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.