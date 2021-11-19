Advertisement

Canada to drop pricey COVID test requirement

U.S. -Canada border
U.S. -Canada border(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
OTTAWA, Ontario (WWNY) - As of November 30, fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents who are visiting the United States for less than 72 hours won’t need a costly molecular test for COVID-19 in order to return home.

The Public Health Agency of Canada also says that by the end of the month, travelers who received the Sinopharm, Sinovac and Covaxin vaccines will be considered fully vaccinated for travel purposes.

Critics in both countries have been complaining for weeks about the need for what’s known as a PCR test, which can run between $150-$300 per swab, saying it’s a major deterrent to the resumption of cross-border travel.

Travelers who are out of the country for more than 72 hours, however, will still be required to present a negative molecular test at the border on their way home.

The agency also says that as of January 15, it is closing certain loopholes in the vaccination requirement for travelers, including for international students, athletes, work permit holders and essential service providers, including truck drivers.

