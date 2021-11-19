Carlton Earl Peck, 76, native of Gouverneur, passed away peacefully early Friday morning November 19, 2021. (Source: funeral home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Carlton Earl Peck, 76, formerly of 218 E. Main Street, passed away peacefully early Friday morning November 19, 2021 at the Jefferson County Hospice Residence in Watertown, surrounded by his loving son Sean and family.

Carlton was born on September 4, 1945 in Gouverneur, New York, son of the late Elmer & Isabella (King) Peck. He graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1963 and then went on to serve in the United States Air Force in 1964. He then attended Jefferson Community College and then later received his degree from Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia.

On May 13, 1967 he married the love of his life, Florence Carter Boling at the First Christian Church in Savannah, Georgia. The couple had been married for 52 years when Florence died on October 18, 2019.

Carlton retired as the Music and Theater Director for the United States Army, where he was stationed at Hunter Army Airfield and Fort Stewart.

Mr. Peck dedicated his life to serving others. He truly loved his hometown of Gouverneur. For over 57 years, he and his family organized events for Carlton Peck Band Day Awards at the Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair. Carlton started a tradition where he and his family would give out numerous awards to local marching bands from St. Lawrence and Jefferson Counties. Carlton can rest assured that his son, Sean will carry on the tradition for years to come.

Carlton loved working with the youth, especially on band day. He loved the sport of bowling and coaching and creating events that local bowlers could enjoy. He was former president of the Greater Savannah ABC “American Bowling Congress,” former president of the YABA “Young American Bowling Association” for both Savannah and the State of Georgia, where he worked with many youths throughout the State of Georgia, former Manager of Hunter Army Airfield Bowling Center.

He was very fond of his job as the Music and Theater Director for Hunter Army Airfield and Fort Stewart Georgia. He took great pride in creating the All-Army show and the All-Army US Express traveling show. He enjoyed bringing in big-name entertainment for soldiers to enjoy, and truly loved all aspects of theater. He was known to always be the center of attention. He also worked with the little Savannah Theater both acting and directing.

Carlton is survived by his one son, Sean A. Peck of Gouverneur, NY; two daughters, Kelly Brickey of Statesboro, GA and Angela (Glen) Peck-Harden of Savannah, GA; two grandchildren, Matthew (Shardae) Clayton of Pooler, GA and Robyn Noelle Clayton of Statesboro, GA; as well as several nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by family, friends as well as his fair and band family.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Florence; his brother, Mort David Peck; and a sister, Marjorie Peck Blackburn.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 28, 2021 from 2:00pm-4:00pmat the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, located at 324 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

A celebration-of-life gathering will be held in Savannah, Georgia at a later date. He will be buried alongside his wife in the Greenwich Cemetery in Georgia.

The family kindly requests that cards, flowers and letters of condolences, please be sent to: 218 Main Street, Gouverneur, NY 13642.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, located at 324 New York Avenue in Ogdensburg, NY.

Online condolences in his memory can be made at www.laruepitcherfuneralhome.com

