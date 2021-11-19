Advertisement

Donald F. Mussot, 82, of Cape Vincent

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 19, 2021
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Donald F. Mussot, 82, Cape Vincent, NY passed away at home unexpectedly on November 15, 2021.

Don was born October 28, 1939, the son of Earl and Edith (Bourcy) Mussot. after graduation he moved and operated a milk and water route. he also worked on the family farm, Don then went to work for the Town of Cape Vincent in may 1966 and retired 2000. He continued to work part time for the Town until 2005. Before retiring for good, he worked fulltime for the Village of Cape Vincent for 8 years.

He married Beverley Lannis on February 8, 1964. Their marriage ended in divorce. Beverley died in 2012. Together they had four children, Tami (Keith) Brass, Danny (Catherine) Mussot, Bret Mussot, and Debbie L. White all of Cape Vincent. He is survived by 8 Granddaughters and 6 great grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Patricia, Cape Vincent, stepchildren, James Loomis (fiancé Deanna Phillips), Kevin (Jane) Phillips, Tina Davenport, Charlotte (Kirk) Bush, and Amber German. Don was a “vice” to step grandson, Phoenix. He is survived by 11 step grandchildren, and 15 step great grandchildren with another on the way. He is also survived by his sister, Reta Mussot, a sister Carol (Gary) Heilman, and a sister in law Marlene Mussot. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was proceeded by a brother, Frank Mussot, a sister Marie Emery, and a brother in law Floyd Emery.

Arrangements are with Cleveland Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Donation can be made to the Cape Vincent Ambulance, PO Box 835, Cape Vincent NY, 13618. There will be a celebration of life at the Cape Vincent Park on December 5th from 1-3pm.

Online condolences may be made at www.clevelenadfhinc.co

