James J. Ryan Sr., 85

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - James “Jimmy” J. Ryan, Sr., 85, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021, at his home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, where friends may call Monday, November 22nd from 5 to 7 pm. Graveside services will be held at St. Patrick Cemetery in Brasher Falls with a date and time to be decided.

Jimmy was born on August 28, 1936, in Potsdam, son of the late Thomas P. and Viola E. (Doutre) Ryan. He went to St. Joseph’s Academy, Brooklyn High School and graduated from St. Lawrence Central in 1955.

He married Marie A. LaPrade on July 21, 1956. She predeceased him on March 17, 2010.

Jimmy was a welder/tool & die maker at General Motors in Massena.

Jimmy enjoyed hunting and fishing, shooting pool, playing poker, and socializing with his friends. He was past fire chief of Brasher Falls Fire Department.

He is survived by six children; Debra and Dale Cook of Brasher Falls, James and Tammy Ryan of Brasher Falls, Peggy and Todd Dewar of Bonita Springs, FL, Diane and Mark McVay of NC, Kelley and Don McCormick of Goldengate, FL and Gina Ryan of Brasher Falls, his siblings; Nancy and Greg Roark of FL, and Patricia Baggett of Brasher Falls, 17 grandchildren; Adam, Jayme, Amber, Robbie, Kelley, Kimber, Logan, Lauren, Kristi, Jordon, Kendra, Donnie, Steven, Joshua, Bri, Curran and Caeden, 23 great grandchildren, great - great grandson, Brian, many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by two brothers, John “Johnny” Ryan and Thomas Ryan II, two sisters, Susan Irwin and Mary Ashley, a grandson, Ryan and two great granddaughters, Kaeli and Taryn.

For those wishing to express an act of kindness, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.

Memories and condolences can be shared at www.hammillfh.com

