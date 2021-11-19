Judge bars Ogdensburg from implementing tax law

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A state Supreme Court judge has temporarily barred the city of Ogdensburg from implementing a local law to shift the burden of uncollected property taxes to the county.

State Supreme Court Judge Mary Farley issued the order Friday.

The city says it deserves the same treatment as villages and towns, where the county makes them whole for uncollected taxes. But, the county says state law gives it different obligations when it comes to a city. City officials argue the lawsuit is one more attempt by the county to discriminate.

“The tenet of our argument is that the city acted in excess of their authority under the New York state Constitution and under New York state statutes,” said St. Lawrence County Attorney Stephen Button.

“What they’re saying is they don’t want to continue to consolidate local government. They don’t want to continue to reduce redundancy of service. And they don’t want to help the taxpayers of St. Lawrence County, which includes the residents of the city of Ogdensburg, pay less tax and have less government,” said Stephen Jellie, Ogdensburg city manager.

Jellie termed the order “irrelevant” because the local law doesn’t take effect until January. A hearing is scheduled for December 10.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.