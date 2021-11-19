Local doctor: getting COVID booster shot is ‘great way to go into the holidays’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Food and Drug Administration has approved booster shots of both Pfizer and Moderna to all adults 18 and older.

All that’s left is a stamp of approval from the Centers for Disease Control. If the CDC agrees, those who got their second dose of Pfizer and Moderna at least six months ago, or Johnson and Johnson two months ago, could get a booster by this weekend.

Medical experts say it’s perfect timing as the weather gets colder and the holiday season starts to ramp up.

“If it’s been two weeks since your booster shot, you’re bumped up to 90 to 95 percent protection. That’s a great way to go into the holidays,” said Dr. Joseph Wetterhahn, medical director, Samaritan Family Health Network.

Until now, those eligible for boosters included people age 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities, people with underlying medical conditions, and those whose jobs or living conditions heightened their risk.

