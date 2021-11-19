Advertisement

Local doctor: getting COVID booster shot is ‘great way to go into the holidays’

COVID-19 Booster Shots
COVID-19 Booster Shots(MGN)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Food and Drug Administration has approved booster shots of both Pfizer and Moderna to all adults 18 and older.

All that’s left is a stamp of approval from the Centers for Disease Control. If the CDC agrees, those who got their second dose of Pfizer and Moderna at least six months ago, or Johnson and Johnson two months ago, could get a booster by this weekend.

Medical experts say it’s perfect timing as the weather gets colder and the holiday season starts to ramp up.

“If it’s been two weeks since your booster shot, you’re bumped up to 90 to 95 percent protection. That’s a great way to go into the holidays,” said Dr. Joseph Wetterhahn, medical director, Samaritan Family Health Network.

Until now, those eligible for boosters included people age 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities, people with underlying medical conditions, and those whose jobs or living conditions heightened their risk.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potsdam man indicted in connection with major drug trafficking ring
Ambulance
Pickup truck hits pedestrian in Gouverneur crosswalk
There were some tough questions from veterans in St. Lawrence County about a new VA clinic in...
Veterans ask tough questions about new VA clinic
Kasey Falls, a homeowner in Hopewell, Virginia, says a stranger may have been living in the...
Strange man lived under woman’s home for weeks, she says
Asian jumping worm
Invasive worm found in Jefferson County...and that’s not good

Latest News

Potsdam Fire Department
Potsdam Fire Department gets $150K donation for heavy rescue truck
Sales tax
North country sales tax revenue improves over last year
WWNY
Turkey Day Run returns for 38th year
U.S. -Canada border
Canada to drop pricey COVID test requirement