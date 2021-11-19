Lorraine Ann Parker, 89, of Watertown

Lorraine Ann Parker passed away Wednesday, November 17th at the Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown. She was 89 years old. (Source: funeral home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lorraine Ann Parker of Watertown passed away Wednesday, November 17th at the Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown. She was 89 years old.

Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, November 23rd at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Burial will follow the service in the Ellisburg Cemetery. A calling hour will be held prior to the service beginning at 12 noon.

She was born on July 4, 1932, in Watertown the daughter to the late Harold and Mabel (Marvin) Howie. She married Douglas Parker on June 29, 1957. Mr. Parker passed away on October 3, 1997.

She is survived by her children, her son Edmond Parker, King George, VA; 3 daughters, Marlene Maines, St. Mary’s, GA; Sandra Parker, Watertown; Peggy Peterson, Watertown; 2 grandchildren, Douglas Maines, St. Mary’s GA; Mary Maines, St. Mary’s GA; and her great-grandson Richard Maines.

Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sister Celestine Freese.

Contribution may be made to the American Heart Association 2 S. Clinton Street, Syracuse, NY 13202 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204.

