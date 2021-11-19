Michael J. Stephenson, 66, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the family of Michael J. Stephenson “Mike” announce his passing. Michael went to be with the Lord on Tuesday November 16, 2021, at the young age of 66.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.

He will sadly be missed by his surviving daughter Crystal Stephenson of Massena, NY. Mike also leaves behind two precious grandchildren, Jeselyn Simpson and Jestin Simpson of Massena, Aunt Fay Davis Donnelly of Massena and several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly.

Mike also had a special place in his heart for his lifelong friend Adam Hall of Massena.

Michael was predeceased by parents James and Frances (Davis) and grandparents Herman and M. May Stephenson.

Michael was employed for over 20 years as the Village of Massena Animal Control Officer until his time of retirement. He had a special place in his heart for animals and owned and operated Stephenson’s Wild Life Control. Michael also enjoyed his time being a volunteer for Massena Rescue during his journey in life.

Per Michael’s request, there will be no public calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday November 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jim LaRue in Pine Grove Cemetery, Norfolk, NY.

Memorial contributions can be made in Michael’s memory to Massena Volunteer Rescue; P.O. Box 5314, Massena, New York 13662 or Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center’s Richard E. Winter Cancer Center; 5 Lyon Place, Ogdensburg,

The family would like to thank the staff at the North Country Nursing & Rehabilitation Home in Massena for the supportive wonderful care that had been given during his short say. Online condolences, memories and pictures may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com

