North country sales tax revenue improves over last year

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - October was a good month for sales tax collections in the tri-county area.

Compared to last year, St. Lawrence County saw a 30 percent increase in revenue compared to October 2020.

Last year, the county collected $5 million. This past October, $6.5 million in sales tax came in.

Jefferson County collected $6.2 million last October compared to 7.1 million in 2021. That’s a 14.8 percent jump.

There was a 13.7 percent increase in revenue in Lewis County. The county brought in $1.1 million in October, compared to $900,000 the year before.

Local sales tax collections in New York grew by 12.9% in October compared to a year ago, according to the Office of the New York State Comptroller.

Collections for all localities totaled more than $1.5 billion, up $175 million from October 2020.

Nearly every county saw year-over-year collections for October grow by double digits, with Monroe County having the largest growth at 37%, followed by Oswego County (35.8%) and St. Lawrence County (30%).

