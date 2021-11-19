Advertisement

North country sales tax revenue improves over last year

Sales tax
Sales tax(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - October was a good month for sales tax collections in the tri-county area.

Compared to last year, St. Lawrence County saw a 30 percent increase in revenue compared to October 2020.

Last year, the county collected $5 million. This past October, $6.5 million in sales tax came in.

Jefferson County collected $6.2 million last October compared to 7.1 million in 2021. That’s a 14.8 percent jump.

There was a 13.7 percent increase in revenue in Lewis County. The county brought in $1.1 million in October, compared to $900,000 the year before.

Local sales tax collections in New York grew by 12.9% in October compared to a year ago, according to the Office of the New York State Comptroller.

Collections for all localities totaled more than $1.5 billion, up $175 million from October 2020.

Nearly every county saw year-over-year collections for October grow by double digits, with Monroe County having the largest growth at 37%, followed by Oswego County (35.8%) and St. Lawrence County (30%).

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potsdam man indicted in connection with major drug trafficking ring
Ambulance
Pickup truck hits pedestrian in Gouverneur crosswalk
There were some tough questions from veterans in St. Lawrence County about a new VA clinic in...
Veterans ask tough questions about new VA clinic
Kasey Falls, a homeowner in Hopewell, Virginia, says a stranger may have been living in the...
Strange man lived under woman’s home for weeks, she says
Asian jumping worm
Invasive worm found in Jefferson County...and that’s not good

Latest News

Potsdam Fire Department
Potsdam Fire Department gets $150K donation for heavy rescue truck
COVID-19 Booster Shots
Local doctor: getting COVID booster shot is ‘great way to go into the holidays’
WWNY
Turkey Day Run returns for 38th year
U.S. -Canada border
Canada to drop pricey COVID test requirement