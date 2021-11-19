Advertisement

NY lawmakers begin reading findings from Cuomo probe

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo(Mary Altaffer | AP / Mary Altaffer)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Members of the New York Assembly’s Judiciary Committee began reading copies of a report on allegations against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The report is expected to lay out findings into allegations Cuomo’s sexually harassed aides, understated the toll of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, and prioritized COVID-19 testing for members of his inner circle.

Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine said members of the committee will be reviewing the report Thursday and Friday.

It’s unclear when exactly the report will be released, or whether the committee will hold a meeting first.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potsdam man indicted in connection with major drug trafficking ring
Ambulance
Pickup truck hits pedestrian in Gouverneur crosswalk
Kasey Falls, a homeowner in Hopewell, Virginia, says a stranger may have been living in the...
Strange man lived under woman’s home for weeks, she says
Asian jumping worm
Invasive worm found in Jefferson County...and that’s not good
U.S. -Canada border
Report: Canada to drop PCR test rule for short cross-border visits

Latest News

Three Indian River athletes signed letters of intent Thursday to take their talents to college.
Sports highlights: college signings, women’s basketball & a pro hockey preview
Wake Up Weather
Snow over the Tug Hill tapers off
Volunteers on Fort Drum hand out food for soldiers and their families to enjoy on Thanksgiving.
Volunteers thank soldiers with food for Thanksgiving
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Leray Street