Organization asks for period product donations

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Period products are one of the three most-requested items at food pantries and shelters across the country

That’s according to Happy Period North Country ambassador Tanya Roy. She says not having period products is one of the leading reasons women lose time at work or can’t hold jobs at all.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The organization – officially We Are #HappyPeriodNorthCountry – is accepting donations of period products.

They can be dropped off at Flower Memorial Library in Watertown and Forest Finds in Lyons Falls.

You can reach them at happyperiodnorthcountry@gmail.com. You can also find them on Facebook.

If you’re interested, you can check out their wish list on Amazon.

