Potsdam Fire Department gets $150K donation for heavy rescue truck

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - It’s a great start toward replacing a heavy rescue vehicle at the Potsdam Fire Department. Clarkson University and St. Lawrence Health System kicked in $150,000 in donations.

Now, the department’s volunteers are embarking on a fundraising drive for $380,000 more.

The rescue vehicle is 27 years old. The new one is already picked out. It will have all the latest equipment and carry up to six firefighters.

“This is a way for us to contribute to something that’s essential, not only for our campus, but for the wider community,” said Kelly Chezum, Clarkson University vice president external relations.

“This is so critical; it not only serves the Potsdam Fire Department, but we have three surrounding fire departments that it will also serve,” said John Keleher, Potsdam Fire Department past chief.

Clarkson has one more donation up its sleeve. It will host first responder volunteers and their families at the December 3 Clarkson vs. Colgate men’s hockey game.

