Report: Pentagon buried evidence of flaws in sexual assault data

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WWNY) - A magazine claims U.S. military officials buried a report that outlines flaws in the way the Pentagon collects data on sexual assault.

The American Prospect reports that many of the shortcomings identified in the report still have not been fixed.

The Pentagon logged 6,000 reported sexual assaults in 2015, but the report’s authors were convinced the actual number was much higher and that snags in an inefficient reporting system were to blame.

The report, written toward the end of the Obama administration, was buried by senior Defense Department officials who reportedly told the people involved to move on.

The article was noted in a release from New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a longtime proponent of reducing sexual assaults in the military.

