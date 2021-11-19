Roger D. Evans, 89, of Watertown and Haines City, FL, passed peacefully on November 16, 2021 at the Commons on St. Anthony, Auburn, NY. (Source: funeral home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Roger D. Evans, 89, of Watertown and Haines City, FL, passed peacefully on November 16, 2021 at the Commons on St. Anthony, Auburn, NY.

The funeral will be 2 pm Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with Pastor Ben Mackey from the Grace Wesleyan Church in Watertown. Burial will be private. Calling hours will precede the funeral service on Tuesday beginning at 12 noon. Military Honors will be conveyed following the service at the funeral home.

Roger is survived by his wife of 13 years, the former Yvonne Manchester; a daughter Anita Evans of Clifton Park; son Steve (Laurie Foley) Evans of Front Royal, VA; grandchildren, Riki Ostrom, Roni Evans, Chad Evans and Kodi Goodson; five great grandchildren; sister Wanda Henderson; sisters-in-law Barbara Manchester and Lucille (Jerry) Flanders; sever nieces, nephews, cousins and his beloved dog, Sammy. He was predeceased by his parents and his first wife Jeannie (Norris) Evans in 2006.

Born May 28, 1932 in Theresa, NY to the late Hervie and Regina (Boulerice) Evans. Roger grew up in Newton Falls, NY where he played hockey and baseball. He attended Newton Falls School and graduated from Oswegatchie Normal School and attended Clarkson University. Roger was a United states Navy veteran, serving from 1951-1955 aboard the USS NOA during the Korean War. He participated in the Honor Flight in May of 2016.

Roger worked at the Newton Falls Paper Mill, Alcan Aluminum, and retired from St. Regis Paper Company in Deferiet. Upon his retirement he worked part time at the Wide World of Sports at Disney World in Florida.

Roger was an avid golfer, bowler and a rabid NY Yankees fan. He was a member of the Watertown VFW Post 1400, Bassett-Baxter American Legion Post 789, Knights of Columbus Council 291, the Carthage Elks lodge, the Aldrich Fish and Game Club, the Chaumont Hunting and Fishing Club and the Carlowden Country Club. He attended the Grace Wesleyan Church and St. Anthony’s Church.

Roger had a “big heart” and made friends wherever he went and with anyone who knew him.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Wesleyan Church, 311 Prospect St., Watertown, NY 13601 or to the Diabetes Association. Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com..

