Snow over the Tug Hill tapers off

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Whatever coat you wear this morning, you’re going to need it again later.

That’s because we don’t expect temperatures to budge much.

Lake effect snow over southern portions of the Tug Hill will start to taper off. A winter weather advisory for Lewis County ends at 10 a.m. An advisory in Oswego County ends at 1 p.m.

It will be breezy for the afternoon. Highs could top out around 40.

We’ll have clear skies overnight. Lows will be in the mid-20s.

Saturday starts out sunny, but becomes mostly cloudy by afternoon. Highs will be around 43.

It’s mostly cloudy on Sunday, too, and there’s a 60 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

We’ll have showers and highs in the mid-40s on Monday.

High temperatures will only be in the low 30s on Tuesday. It will be mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of snow.

It will be mostly sunny and in the upper 30s on Wednesday.

Thanksgiving will be partly sunny with highs in the low 40s.

