Sports highlights: college signings, women’s basketball & a pro hockey preview

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - It was a busy day in sports locally Thursday, with four college signings and action on the college hardwood. We also have a look ahead at a busy weekend for the Watertown Wolves.

A trio of talented Indian River athletes signed letters of intent Thursday to continue their athletic careers at the college level.

Rowan Marsell signed a letter of intent to play lacrosse at Division I Delaware.

Adrien Lamora inked a letter of intent to continue her basketball career at Division I Canisius.

And Madelyn Goodrich signed to take her lacrosse talents to Division II Lake Erie College.

All 3 athletes are looking forward to the next chapter in their playing careers at the next level.

“I visited the campus one time, two times, and I really fell in love with it when I first got there,” Marsell said. “The coaches brought me in like I was family and I just fell in love with it.”

“I originally started talking to the head coach when she was the assistant at Miami of Ohio and I just grew such a relationship with her,” Lamora said. “She’s a great person, so were the other assistants at Canisius – I went and visited. It’s just a great school and I fell in love instantly.”

“I went and visited over the summer and it was just a small campus and I really liked the people there,” Goodrich said, “and the coaches are a really good staff.”

Gouverneur wrestling standout Carter Baer signed a letter of intent Thursday to wrestle for Division I Binghamton. (WWNY)

In Gouverneur on Thursday night, former New York state wrestling champ Carter Baer put pen to paper and signed a letter of intent to continue his wrestling career at Division I Binghamton.

“It’s actually kind of close to home as opposed to some other options which is nice and they’re definitely a growing program,” he said. “It’s going to be a really good school to wrestle for.”

“When this all happened I was just so proud of him and he always, always stayed the course and I just – this was suppose to happen,” said his mother, Denise.

In women’s college basketball at Jefferson Community College, the Lady Cannoneers hosted Herkimer.

In the first quarter, Emily Farrand drives the lane for the hoop and is fouled. JCC is up 3.

Then it’s Torie Moore spotting up for the 3-ball. It’s JCC by 4.

Hailey Bouchey hits down low as JCC beats Herkimer by a final score of 79-73.

The Watertown Wolves have a big weekend series against the Danbury Hat Tricks. The Wolves host Danbury on Friday night and travel to Danbury Saturday.

Watertown coach Brent Clarke says despite it being early in the season, this two-game series is a big one for his team.

“This is a huge series,” he said. “It’s for first place right now. You know they haven’t played as many games as us obviously, but it goes by winning percentage and we need to get the two wins this weekend.”

