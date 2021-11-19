Advertisement

Susan J. Reed, 63, Gouverneur & Hermon

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOUVERNEUR/HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Susan “Sue” J. Reed, age 63, of Gouverneur and formerly of Hermon, passed away on November 17, 2021 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse after a long illness.

Her burial will be held privately in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Clare. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Edwards. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Susan was born on February 27, 1958 in Star Lake to the late Clarence E. and Louise (Curtis) Reed. She went to the Hermon-Dekalb Central School and graduated from Knox Memorial School in Russell.

Susan enjoyed traveling, going to drives, and reading. She is survived by her long-time companion, Terry Richards, and his three daughters, Christine, Crystal, and Michelle, her brother, Arthur Reed, sisters, Aneita (Jerry) Hutton and Helen Gray, and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents and siblings, Richard Reed, Clarence Michael Reed, and Jacqueline McCauley.

