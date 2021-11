WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Traffic will be detoured around the 500 block of Leray Street in Watertown for the third time this week.

Sewer repairs will close the street in both directions between West Main and West Lynde streets.

Work is expected to start at 6:30 a.m. and be complete by 4 p.m.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

