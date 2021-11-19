Advertisement

Turkey Day Run returns for 38th year

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Family YMCA’s 38th Turkey Day Run is back after having to cancel last year due to the pandemic.

The Y’s Michelle Graham appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above.

The run takes place on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, at 9 a.m. at the Church of Latter-Day Saints, 20020 Ives Street Road in Watertown.

The cost to participate ranges from $10 to $35 depending on the type of race and Y membership status.

For more information and to register, click here.

