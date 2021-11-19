Advertisement

Two-vehicle crash near Arsenal Street shuts down part of I-81

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Parts of Interstate 81 southbound are closed after a 2-vehicle crash in the town of Watertown near the Arsenal Street exit.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 5:30 this evening.

Our reporter on scene says one person was removed from a car, put on a stretcher, and into an ambulance.

Crews had to use the jaws of life to get the person out of the vehicle.

Parts of I-81 between Arsenal and Coffeen streets are still closed as of 6:15 p.m. Our crew on scene tells us southbound traffic is being diverted through Salmon Run Mall.

