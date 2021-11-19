Volunteers thank soldiers with food for Thanksgiving

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Cars lined up on Fort Drum Thursday evening – dozens of them – as volunteers from Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes and Visions Hotels passed out Thanksgiving foods: turkey, stuffing, green beans, and a whole lot more.

“Everyone knows, the sun doesn’t set on the 10th Mountain Division, said Dean Harrison, who’s project director at Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes. “And these soldiers work hard, their families make a lot of sacrifices, and this is a great opportunity to give a little bit back to them, show our appreciation.”

Harrison says they’ve been doing this for more than a decade. He says it takes a village to get all the supplies, and lists at least a handful of local organizations that donate the food.

“We’re giving away 200 meals today,” he said, “so 200 families will enjoy this on Thanksgiving.”

While those meals will be enjoyed on Thanksgiving, other meals were enjoyed right away. At The Timbers apartment complex, volunteers served up turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, and all the Thanksgiving favorites.

“The Thanksgiving event is extra special because we cook a handful of 30-pound turkeys for about 50-plus residents,” Alyssa Romeo said.

Romeo is Mountain Community Homes’ director of property management. She says this brings people together because they serve people who typically don’t go home for Thanksgiving. And it took a team effort to serve up all the meals.

Romeo says they started shopping about a month ago for the nonperishable food. As for the cooking?

“Cooking started this morning around 8:00,” she said. “Lots of love went into the day – throughout all the sides, the turkeys, all took all day long to prepare.”

Long-lasting traditions on Fort Drum, giving a little to the soldiers who sacrifice so much.

Volunteers at Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes serve up an early Thanksgiving dinner to soldiers who don't typically go home for the holiday. (WWNY)

