Zoo announces death of gray wolf Keenai

Keenai, Zoo New York's eldest gray wolf, has died.
Keenai, Zoo New York's eldest gray wolf, has died.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Zoo New York’s eldest gray wolf has died.

The Watertown zoo announced the death of Keenai, who had lived there for nearly 13 years.

The preliminary cause of death is age-related kidney failure.

Keenai was 14 years and 8 months old and has been receiving pain management medication. On average, gray wolves in the wild live for six to eight years.

Keenai and his lifelong mate, Kaja, have littered 30 pups, one of which, Luna, lives at the zoo. Other pups are at various zoos across the country.

“Keenai will be greatly missed by all especially those guests that had the chance to hear the ‘howling ballads’ by him, Kaja and Luna while at the Zoo,” zoo director Larry Sorel said in a release. “His life was symbolic of our great conservation efforts, as well as the amazing work of the zookeepers here.”

