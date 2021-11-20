Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Emma Dicob

By Mel Busler
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a diver from Beaver River who made another trip to States. Her grace and elegance on the diving board earning her this week’s title.

Emma Dicob is an exceptional senior who captured the Frontier League Diving Championships.

She then won the Section 3 Class C Diving Championship and then qualified for States by setting a Section 3 Class C meet record, scoring 448 points over 11 dives.

It is the second time she went to states. The other time was in 2019 as there was no state meet in 2020.

The amazing thing is she has to travel to Lowville for practice, there’s no diving board at Beaver River.

It is a joy to watch her perform off the board.

Emma is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for November 20, 2021.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parts of Interstate 81 southbound are closed after a 2-vehicle crash in Watertown near the...
State Police: Motorist driving on wrong side of highway caused serious I-81 crash
Parts of Interstate 81 southbound are closed after a 2-vehicle crash in Watertown near the...
Two-vehicle crash near Arsenal Street shuts down part of I-81
Peyton Morse
No citations issued for fire academy in death of Watertown firefighter
Money
State awards Ogdensburg $1.5M for fire department cuts
There were some tough questions from veterans in St. Lawrence County about a new VA clinic in...
Veterans ask tough questions about new VA clinic

Latest News

Athlete of the Week: Emma Dicob
Arts All-Star: Katherine Yu
Arts All-Star: Katherine Yu
Arts All-Star: Katherine Yu
Macy is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for November 12,...
Athlete of the Week: Macy Shultz