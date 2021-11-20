Athlete of the Week: Emma Dicob

BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a diver from Beaver River who made another trip to States. Her grace and elegance on the diving board earning her this week’s title.

Emma Dicob is an exceptional senior who captured the Frontier League Diving Championships.

She then won the Section 3 Class C Diving Championship and then qualified for States by setting a Section 3 Class C meet record, scoring 448 points over 11 dives.

It is the second time she went to states. The other time was in 2019 as there was no state meet in 2020.

The amazing thing is she has to travel to Lowville for practice, there’s no diving board at Beaver River.

It is a joy to watch her perform off the board.

Emma is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for November 20, 2021.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.