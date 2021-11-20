Advertisement

Clayton gets onto giving, providing Thanksgiving meals early

It was a chance to celebrate Turkey Day a little early in the Thousand Islands Saturday.
It was a chance to celebrate Turkey Day a little early in the Thousand Islands Saturday.(wwny)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - It was a chance to celebrate Turkey Day a little early in the Thousand Islands Saturday.

Clayton community members hosted their annual Thanksgiving dinner at the Clayton Fire Hall, the meals including all those Thanksgiving fixin’s.

Most of the items that were being cooked were donated by local businesses and residents to be given out. Organizers say they invited anyone and everyone to come and enjoy a meal as well as delivering meals to those who couldn’t make it out as well

“We’re taking some to the Paynter Center, the old folks home, and there is a half way house downtown. We are taking some to them and Russ is going to take some over to Omar to a family that is shut, in so they are going to whoever calls and wants them,” said James Strause, one of the organizers.

The meals were free of charge to the public, but any donations that were received were going to be given to the local food pantry.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parts of Interstate 81 southbound are closed after a 2-vehicle crash in Watertown near the...
State Police: Motorist driving on wrong side of highway caused serious I-81 crash
Parts of Interstate 81 southbound are closed after a 2-vehicle crash in Watertown near the...
Two-vehicle crash near Arsenal Street shuts down part of I-81
Peyton Morse
No citations issued for fire academy in death of Watertown firefighter
Money
State awards Ogdensburg $1.5M for fire department cuts
There were some tough questions from veterans in St. Lawrence County about a new VA clinic in...
Veterans ask tough questions about new VA clinic

Latest News

State Police: Motorist driving on wrong side of highway caused serious I-81 crash
It’s the Lewis County Historical Society’s 18th annual Home for the Holidays Festival.
A Welcome sight as the Home for the Holidays Festival makes its return in Lowville
Senator Patty Ritchie, who’s been advocating for the prison to stay open, is taking a different...
Sen. Ritchie: Expand the garden to keep Ogdensburg Correctional open
If there’s one Scrooge this holiday season, it is shipping delays. They’re interfering with the...
Jefferson County Toys for Tots in need of donations