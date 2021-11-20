Clayton gets onto giving, providing Thanksgiving meals early

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - It was a chance to celebrate Turkey Day a little early in the Thousand Islands Saturday.

Clayton community members hosted their annual Thanksgiving dinner at the Clayton Fire Hall, the meals including all those Thanksgiving fixin’s.

Most of the items that were being cooked were donated by local businesses and residents to be given out. Organizers say they invited anyone and everyone to come and enjoy a meal as well as delivering meals to those who couldn’t make it out as well

“We’re taking some to the Paynter Center, the old folks home, and there is a half way house downtown. We are taking some to them and Russ is going to take some over to Omar to a family that is shut, in so they are going to whoever calls and wants them,” said James Strause, one of the organizers.

The meals were free of charge to the public, but any donations that were received were going to be given to the local food pantry.

