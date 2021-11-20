Friday Sports: College hockey & hoops on the agenda

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Pro hockey, college hockey and college basketball were among the games people were playing Friday night.

St. Lawrence visited SUNY Potsdam in men’s hoops.

Troy Syroka gets the roll to put the Saints up by 2. Will Engelhardt buries the 3 to Saints up 5.

Off the inbounds, it was Tyrese Baptiste with the bucket.

Luke Hicks answers with the long range jumper and Trent Adamson connects to put the Saints on top 10.

MeSean Johnson counters with the basket and he’s fouled.

It’s Engelhardt at the other end with the 3 ball.

Off the turnover it’s Colton Heustis with the finish.

Parker Kelly connects from Downtown.

But St. Lawrence remains undefeated, beating SUNY Potsdam 70-61.

In men’s college hockey, Clarkson was in Hamden, Connecticut meeting 5th ranked Quinnipiac.

In the 1st period, Clarkson jumps on top when Alex Campbell scores a power play goal: 1-0 Golden Knights after 1 period.

Less than 2 minutes into the 2nd period, it’s Jordan Power lighting the lamp: 2-0 Clarkson.

This game ends in a 2 all overtime tie with Quinnipiac picking up the extra point in a shootout.

In Princeton, New Jersey, the Skating Saints of St. Lawrence faced Princeton.

In the 1st period, the Saints go in front when Jordan Steinmetz goes top shelf: 1-0 Saints.

Still in the 1st, it’s Kaden Pickering with the great individual effort to put St. Lawrence in front 2-0.

It was tied at 4 late in the 3rd as Pickering goes top shelf to make it 5-4 St. Lawrence. The Saints go on to beat Princeton 6-4.

In Federal Hockey League action from the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, the Wolves hosted Danbury.

Less than a minute in, Danbury gets on the board when Cory Anderson lites the lamp: 1-0 Danbury.

Wolves tie it up on Josh Labelle’s tally to make it 1 all.

Wolves win 5-4 in overtime.

Friday Sports Scores

Men’s College Basketball

SUNY Potsdam 61, St. Lawrence 70

Women’s College Basketball

St. Lawrence 65, Williams 64

Men’s College Hockey

St. Lawrence 6, Princeton 4

Clarkson 2, Quinnipiac 2

SUNY Potsdam 1, SUNY Fredonia 6

Women’s College Hockey

Yale 4, St. Lawrence 4

SUNY Potsdam 1, SUNY Cortland 5

Brown 1, Clarkson 5

