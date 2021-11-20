Advertisement

Jefferson County Toys for Tots in need of donations

By Kris Hudson and 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If there’s one Scrooge this holiday season, it is shipping delays.

They’re interfering with the Jefferson County Toys for Tots in a big way.

The Jefferson County chapter got it’s first toy shipment Friday, it was three weeks late and less than expected.

The organization usually gets more of these shipments from Toys for Tots, but officials aren’t confident they’ll come in time for Christmas.

That means local donations are crucial this year so every child can have a happy holiday, regardless of those shipments.

“We’re especially needing infant or teenage toys. If you want to donate money, you can go on the website as well, and donate there. Everything stays local,” said Michelle Tinsley, Toys for Tots Coordinator/

That website is jefferson-ny.toysfortots.org. There you’ll also find a list of locations across Jefferson County where you can drop off toy donations.

Also watch out for December first as 7 News partners with Toys for Tots at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Watertown for a live toy drive.

