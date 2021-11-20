Advertisement

State Police: Motorist driving on wrong side of highway caused serious I-81 crash

Parts of Interstate 81 southbound are closed after a 2-vehicle crash in Watertown near the...
Parts of Interstate 81 southbound are closed after a 2-vehicle crash in Watertown near the Arsenal Street exit.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A serious crash that shut down a portion of I-81 Friday night was caused by a “wrong way” driver.

State Police Trooper Jack Keller tells 7 News the driver got on Interstate 81 via the wrong exit on Arsenal Street, driving north in the southbound lane of the highway.

Moments later, that driver’s vehicle smashed head-on into another travelling south on the interstate.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 5:30 this evening.

Our reporter on scene says one person was removed from a car, put on a stretcher, and into an ambulance.

Crews had to use the jaws of life to get the person out of the vehicle. There’s no word on the extent of injuries.

Parts of I-81 between Arsenal and Coffeen streets were closed while emergency crews worked. The highway was reopened shortly before 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potsdam man indicted in connection with major drug trafficking ring
Ambulance
Pickup truck hits pedestrian in Gouverneur crosswalk
There were some tough questions from veterans in St. Lawrence County about a new VA clinic in...
Veterans ask tough questions about new VA clinic
Asian jumping worm
Invasive worm found in Jefferson County...and that’s not good
Kasey Falls, a homeowner in Hopewell, Virginia, says a stranger may have been living in the...
Strange man lived under woman’s home for weeks, she says

Latest News

WWNY Area Christmas tree farmers expect busy season
WWNY Local doctor: getting COVID booster shot is ‘great way to go into the holidays’
WWNY Blast From the Past: 2014 snow storm
WWNY Creator of fair’s popular Band Day passes away