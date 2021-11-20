State Police: Motorist driving on wrong side of highway caused serious I-81 crash

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A serious crash that shut down a portion of I-81 Friday night was caused by a “wrong way” driver.

State Police Trooper Jack Keller tells 7 News the driver got on Interstate 81 via the wrong exit on Arsenal Street, driving north in the southbound lane of the highway.

Moments later, that driver’s vehicle smashed head-on into another travelling south on the interstate.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 5:30 this evening.

Our reporter on scene says one person was removed from a car, put on a stretcher, and into an ambulance.

Crews had to use the jaws of life to get the person out of the vehicle. There’s no word on the extent of injuries.

Parts of I-81 between Arsenal and Coffeen streets were closed while emergency crews worked. The highway was reopened shortly before 7 p.m.

