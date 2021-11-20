Advertisement

A Welcome sight as the Home for the Holidays Festival makes its return in Lowville

It's the Lewis County Historical Society's 18th annual Home for the Holidays Festival.
It's the Lewis County Historical Society's 18th annual Home for the Holidays Festival.
By Brendan Straub
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - “Oh, it’s amazing seeing all the trains because you just don’t see this type of thing anymore,” said Michelle Beyer.

It’s the Lewis County Historical Society’s 18th annual Home for the Holidays Festival, but for Beyer and her daughter Hazel, this is their first time seeing the magic.

The event is back in person this year after being forced online due to COVID in 2020.

“Oh, it’s so nice to be able to get back and bring them to things, you know?” said Beyer.

Frequent flyers feel the same way.

“Just being about to see people again,” said attendee Ruth Domago.

This year’s train display is the biggest it’s ever been, and organizers say it’s almost like going out with bang, because this will be the last year they pull out all the stops.

“This is definitely the last year for a while, who knows if we will bring it back some year, but it won’t be here next year,” said Carmen Sweet, event coordinator for the Home for the Holidays Festival.

Sweet says the work is just becoming too much, so he’s encouraging the community to come while they can and see the Christmas trees and wreaths that are up for silent auction.

It’s the biggest lot they have ever had, donated mostly by community members.

“We’ve even had donations this year, financial donations, from different people that we didn’t go and ask for, so people appreciate what we are doing here at the historical society,” said Sweet.

Sweet says all of the proceeds will help keep the society’s doors open for many years to come.

The fundraiser will continue to chug along for the next few weekends. It will be back Friday and Saturday November 26th and 27th from 10 AM - 5:30 PM each day, as well as the following weekend December 3rd and 4th from 10 AM - 4 PM.

