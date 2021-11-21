Anna Lee Tolley, 81, of Carthage

Anna Lee Tolley, 81, formerly of 222 State Street Carthage, died peacefully in her sleep, November 21, 2021, at Lewis County Extended Care Facility in Lowville, after an extended illness. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Anna Lee Tolley, 81, formerly of 222 State Street Carthage, died peacefully in her sleep, November 21, 2021, at Lewis County Extended Care Facility in Lowville, after an extended illness.

Born June 25, 1940, in Lester, West Virginia, she was a daughter of Sidney and Clara (Barber) Hutchinson. Due to her parent’s illnesses, from the age of 5, Anna was raised by her maternal grandparents. She was educated in West Virginia schools. On October 27, 1960, she married Willie S. Tolley of Surveyor, West Virginia. Together they raised three sons. Mr. Tolley died December 15, 1976.

Ann was a natural born people person who had a genuine smile, an infectious laugh and was truly interested in others. She never met a stranger in her life and was passionate about taking care of those in need. These attributes lead her to a lifetime of caregiving, first for the family, old and young and those going through the tough times that life throws at us sometimes. Then she set off to help others full time, in private and institutional healthcare, focusing on the elderly and disabled and those needing assisted living. Her compassion, respect, and kindness made an impact on every patient and their family, with dignity that cannot be measured, and words cannot express.

While living in Carthage, Anna became active with the First Baptist Church, serving on many of their committees. She enjoyed her fellowship with her church family and working on their rummage sales. She was also active in the “High Rise” where she lived, cooking for their community meals, enjoying many day trips with them, and belonging to their Wii bowling league.

Surviving are her sons: Christopher A. (Melissa) Tolley, Greensboro, NC; Michael D. Tolley, Daniels, West Virginia; and Joseph S. (Nancy) Tolley, of Carthage, NY. She is also survived by her two grandchildren Katherine A. Tolley, Palmyra, NY; Andrew J. (Dana Pelkey) Tolley, Clarksville, Indiana; and her great granddaughter Joslyn E. Tolley. She is also survived by her stepdaughter Linda (Michael) Bond, her step granddaughters, Cathy Tolley, and Deborah Boyles, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, her sisters, Pansy (William) Smith, and Mary (Don Byrd) Rowe, and a brother James, who died in infancy. She was also preceded in death by her stepson, James Tolley, and stepdaughters, Alma Hale, Mary Haley, and Martha Johnston.

Per Anna’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services at this time. Anna will be buried beside her husband in the Tolley family cemetery in West Virginia in the spring.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Lewis County Extended Care Facility for the excellent care Anna received while in residence there. The compassion and kindness shown to her will never be forgotten. We would also like to thank her friends at the First Baptist Church, and the High Rise for all their visits, cards, and prayers while Anna was a resident at Extended Care. She treasured every visit, every card, and every prayer.

Arrangements are being entrusted to Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage, NY.

