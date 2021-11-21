Chaumont opts out of pot sales

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - In Jefferson County, a village has officially opted out of marijuana sales.

Chaumont Mayor Val Rust says the window is closed for residents to present a petition challenging the village’s local law banning the sale and on-site consumption of recreational marijuana.

She adds the petition would have had to come in the village’s meeting this past week, but no one showed up so the local opt out law will be filed.

