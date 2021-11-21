Frederick A. “Fritz” Tucker, 79, of Glenfield

Frederick A. “Fritz” Tucker, 79, died on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center where he had been a patient for a week. (Source: Funeral Home)

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Frederick A. “Fritz” Tucker, 79, died on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center where he had been a patient for a week.

Fritz was born on December 24, 1941 the son of the late Frank and Bernette (Bradish) Tucker. He always joked he could have been the next savior. He graduated from General Martin High School. Fritz married Sharon A. Bush his childhood sweetheart on November 4, 1961 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Glenfield with Rev. Charles Flaherty, officiating. The couple just celebrated their 60th anniversary. He started at Teal’s Express as a mechanic and retired as a truck driver with 20 plus years of safe driving. After retirement, he worked as a greens keeper at Brantingham Golf Course. He and Sharon made their home on Church Road.

Surviving are his wife, Sharon, their two daughters, Becky L. (Peter) Jarecki; and Robin L. (Kevin) Tucker-Brown; his half brothers and sisters, Jean (Ken) Kirkbride; Tom (Lisa) Tucker; Tammy Thompson; and John (Kathy) Tucker; and his cat Tippy, several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his half brother, Frank Tucker.

Calling hours for family and friends will be on Tuesday, November 23rd from 5 to 7:00pm at the Sundquist Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be said on Wednesday, November 24th at 10:00am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Glenfield. Burial will follow in Brantingham Cemetery.

Family invites everyone to a luncheon at the 3-G Fire Department following the burial. Food donations may be left at the fire hall starting at 9:00am on Wednesday morning.

Fritz was an honorary member of the 3-G Fire Department, enjoyed hunting and riding his Harley when he was younger. He loved 4 wheeling and cruzing in his side by side.

Memorials in Fritz’s name may be made to: 3-G Fire Department, P.O. Box 112, Glenfield, NY 13343

