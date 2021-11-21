John “Jack” R. Williams, Sr., of Colton

John “Jack” R. Williams, Sr., of 175 Chapel Hill Road, passed away late Friday, November 19, 2021, at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - John “Jack” R. Williams, Sr., of 175 Chapel Hill Road, passed away late Friday, November 19, 2021, at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

John was born June 17, 1938 in Potsdam, son of the late George and Eleanor (Gilbo) Williams. His father George predeceased him at a young age and he was raised by his mother and stepfather Eleanor and Leon Jandrew. He was a graduate of Potsdam High School, and entered the US Air Force in 1955 and served until his honorable discharge in 1959. He married Dorothy V. Ramsay on January 29, 1966 in Potsdam with Justice Bob Holliday officiating. Dorothy predeceased him on January 24, 2005.

Jack owned and operated Williams Construction for many years, and previously worked during the construction of the St. Lawrence Seaway, and at Elliott’s Hardwood in Potsdam. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, playing cards and collecting coins.

He is survived by his five children, John (Cyrstal) R. Williams, Jr. of Las Vegas, NV; Christina (Michael) Gilbo of Parishville; Lisa (Robert) LaFountain of Ft. Worth, TX; Jacqueline (George) LaBaff of Ft. Wayne, IN; and Tracy Mithcell of Potsdam; ten grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; his sisters Betty Marsh, Katherine Montroy, and Shirley Coyle, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jack was predeceased by his father George Williams, mother Eleanor (Gilbo) Williams Jandrew, stepfather Leon Jandrew, and his wife Dorothy. He was also predeceased by two siblings, George “Bernard” Williams, and Delilah Lanning.

There will be no public calling hours or funeral service, a Celebration of Life will take place at a future date, with burial at Chapel Hill Cemetery, Parishville, NY.

Donations may be made in Jack’s memory to the charity of ones choice.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson~Seymour Funeral Home, where family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.