Laurence “Larry” G. Reynolds, 78, formerly of Ogdensburg

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Laurence “Larry” G. Reynolds, 78, of Syracuse and formerly of Ogdensburg passed away on Friday evening (November 19, 2021) surrounded by his loving family at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.

Calling hours will be held at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home on Monday (November 22, 2021) from 4:00pm – 6:00pm. Burial will be private on Tuesday at the White Church Cemetery in Lisbon.

Surviving him are his children Greg Reynolds & his spouse Marcelo Gallardo of New York City, Laurie Wheatcroft of Wichita, KS and Andrea Snyder & her husband Dan of Baldwinsville; sisters Phyllis Wood of Lisbon, Sally Greene of Lisbon and Barbara Wilson of Florida. He was predeceased by his brother, David Reynolds. He is also survived by grandchildren Christopher Reynolds, Daniel Snyder, Brittany Snyder, Valerie Snyder, Jason Reynolds, Ashley Wheatcroft, and Angel Wheatcroft, along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

Larry was born on March 24, 1943 in Ogdensburg NY, son of the late Harold & Velma Gray Reynolds. He graduated from Lisbon High School, and continued his education at SUNY Canton where he obtained his nursing degree. Larry worked for 35 years as a lab technician, and then as a registered nurse for the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in Ogdensburg. He retired in 1998.

He enjoyed reading, playing sports in his younger years, tending to his yard, collecting anything to do with bears, playing poker (only when he was winning!), and spending time with his family.

Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one’s choice. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

