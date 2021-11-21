Advertisement

Plenty of jobs available as we head into the holiday season

By John Pirsos
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As we head into the holiday season, a local job expert says there’s plenty of seasonal and permanent work out there.

Cheryl Mayforth from the Jefferson County Workplace says there is a 9-1 ratio for job openings to job seekers, giving laborers more choices for where they want to work.

Mayforth says a lot of the current jobs are seasonal, but says those can turn into permanent positions. And she expects more job opportunities to become available with Canada easing border restrictions.

“Canadian shoppers can come back and forth with somewhat ease. Business is going to pick up and we certainly, for those looking for jobs, you should be able to find one,” said Mayforth.

Mayforth says Jefferson County is seeing the normal, seasonal unemployment, too. Mostly from the construction industry and businesses along the river.

But like Mayforth notes, there are plenty of opportunities out there for the winter.

She says to contact The Workplace to help in the job hunt. Their number is (315) 786-3651.

